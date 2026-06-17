"I took a few days off to come here!" Isaac shared, before adding, "I've been in the Army for six years."
When Simon asked why he decided to come on the show this year, Isaac explained that he typically sings in his car.
"That's my thing. I sing in my car and I started posting [on social media] about a year-and-a-half ago. It started making its way around and my soldiers started seeing it. I'd come to work and they'd be like, 'Sergeant, I saw your TikTok. I saw you sing this song!'" Isaac shared.
"I was like, 'That's not me. I don't know who you're talking about!' But no, I'm really glad -- they are the ones who actually urged me to come here and sing and realize my dream. I'm really happy to be here."
Isaac said his passion for singing developed at a young age, when he listened to "oldies" such as Motown with his father.
"This is my dream," he noted.
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Isaac proceeded to sing "Beggin'" by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.
Isaac started on a high note and then showed off his vocal range, resulting in a standing ovation from Mel B and many audience members.
"Isaac, let me tell ya, you can sing," Mel B gushed.
"What a voice! What a sexy voice you have," Sofia agreed.
Mel then continued, "Hold on a minute. Before anybody else does this, I'm going to do it!"
Mel hit the Golden Buzzer, raining gold confetti on Isaac.
"I had to! You are so good! Well done," Mel B told Isaac. "You've got heart, and that voice! My god! Yes! Enjoy this moment. It's all yours!"
Mel shouted, "Now that's how you give a Golden Buzzer! You don't wait for anybody!"
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Isaac said the honor "felt amazing," and Mel B praised him for performing with his "heart and soul." She apparently thought he was amazing.
Isaac was overcome with emotion, trying to fight back tears.
Mel explained how Isaac had "a realness" about him, and she also loved that he serves our country.
"He's going to go very, very far. You mark my words!" Mel B boasted.