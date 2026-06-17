America's Got Talent featured Melanie "Mel B" Brown hitting the Golden Buzzer for an Army singer, Sgt. Isaac Atkins, during the Season 21 episode that aired Tuesday night on NBC.

ADVERTISEMENT
On America's Got Talent's 21st season, host Terry Crews and judges Mel B, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell will each be able to hit the Golden Buzzer twice, resulting in a total of 10 acts advancing straight to the live shows this summer.

On the latest episode, Mel B pressed one of her Golden Buzzers for Isaac, a 23-year-old sergeant in the U.S. Army from Lewiston, ME.

Prior to Isaac's audition, he told a fellow hopeful backstage, "I've jumped out of a plane at 18,000 feet, and this is scarier than that."

Once Isaac walked onstage and introduced himself to the judges, Mel B swooned over his deep, smooth speaking voice.

"Oh, hold on a second -- that voice! Can you say that again?" Mel B quipped.

Isaac revealed that he was "on leave" just so he could audition for America's Got Talent.

"I took a few days off to come here!" Isaac shared, before adding, "I've been in the Army for six years."

When Simon asked why he decided to come on the show this year, Isaac explained that he typically sings in his car.

"That's my thing. I sing in my car and I started posting [on social media] about a year-and-a-half ago. It started making its way around and my soldiers started seeing it. I'd come to work and they'd be like, 'Sergeant, I saw your TikTok. I saw you sing this song!'" Isaac shared.

"I was like, 'That's not me. I don't know who you're talking about!' But no, I'm really glad -- they are the ones who actually urged me to come here and sing and realize my dream. I'm really happy to be here."

Isaac said his passion for singing developed at a young age, when he listened to "oldies" such as Motown with his father.

"This is my dream," he noted.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Isaac proceeded to sing "Beggin'" by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Isaac started on a high note and then showed off his vocal range, resulting in a standing ovation from Mel B and many audience members.

"Isaac, let me tell ya, you can sing," Mel B gushed.

"What a voice! What a sexy voice you have," Sofia agreed.

Mel then continued, "Hold on a minute. Before anybody else does this, I'm going to do it!"

Mel hit the Golden Buzzer, raining gold confetti on Isaac.

"I had to! You are so good! Well done," Mel B told Isaac. "You've got heart, and that voice! My god! Yes! Enjoy this moment. It's all yours!"

Mel shouted, "Now that's how you give a Golden Buzzer! You don't wait for anybody!"

ADVERTISEMENT
Isaac said the honor "felt amazing," and Mel B praised him for performing with his "heart and soul." She apparently thought he was amazing.

Isaac was overcome with emotion, trying to fight back tears.

Mel explained how Isaac had "a realness" about him, and she also loved that he serves our country.

"He's going to go very, very far. You mark my words!" Mel B boasted.

The other Golden Buzzers of the America's Got Talent season so far belong to singer Lai Noelle, Acro Canine Crew, singer Lara D, and magician act Hundred Finger.
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT 19
MORE AMERICA'S GOT TALENT 19 NEWS