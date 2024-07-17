Schumacher, a pair of men who have been doing their act for 10 years in Japan, earned themselves one of the nine Golden Buzzers that will be awarded this season, and so the act will automatically advance to America's Got Talent's Live Shows beginning Tuesday, August 13 at 8PM ET/PT on NBC.
Prior to auditioning, the two men -- one of whom is a student, and the other a car engineer -- shared with America's Got Talent judges how this marked their first time ever performing in the United States.
Schumacher's routine was quirky, funny and silly. Their fast-paced performance comedy skit featured the men wearing unitards and dressing up as animals -- including a zebra, a unicorn and a giraffe.
While Sofia and Heidi were cracking up, Simon and Howie gave the guys a standing ovation.
"That was funny! That was genius!" Simon shouted from the judges' table.
"Ten years in the making!" Howie added.
"It was really funny," Simon continued. "Who's idea was this? You can't have had the same idea at the same moment."
The men confirmed that they did, in fact, come up with their routine together, which made Simon laugh more.
Sofia then simply asked the duo of their act, "What is it?!"
"Is it a dance or a puppet or a transformation or quick changing?" Sofia questioned. "I don't know, I'm very confused because I thought it was ridiculous. It was, like, nonsense."
Sofia reiterated how she had "no idea" what just unfolded on the stage in front of her.
"But I really, really think that you deserve this!" Sofia said, pressing the Golden Buzzer.
Simon and Howie looked at each other in shock over Sofia's choice, but then Howie could be heard whispering to Sofia that her decision was "amazing" and he was "jealous."
Terry declared how Sofia had "shocked the world" with her Golden Buzzer, and so he asked her to explain her thinking.
"I don't know!" Sofia replied after hugging the men. "That was the most fun thing we had all day, or all week!"
Schumacher celebrated their victory, cheered and asked the judges if this was all a dream. Sofia assured the men that the Golden Buzzer was real.
The following acts have also received Golden Buzzer's on America's Got Talentthis season: singer Reid Wilson, singer Pranysqa Mishra, Argentinian Malambo dance crew Legion, comedian Learnmore Jonasi, janitor and aspiring singer Richard Goodall, rock and soul singer Liv Warfield, and drone act Sky Elements.
All four of the judges have hit at least one of their Golden Buzzers for incredible America's Got Talent acts. Terry also already used his Golden Buzzer this season.