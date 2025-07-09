Simon hit his second Golden Buzzer for the choir from Alabama, which features approximately 40 singers ranging in age from six to 29.
"Oh wow, there's lots!" Mel B. said as the group walked onto the America's Got Talent stage for their audition.
Choir director Ahkeem Lee shared with the judging panel, "When I was 18 years old I started this choir. It was a fun idea. We wanted to get together to do a school supply concert to benefit the children in the community."
But after the concert was over, Ahkeem recalled, "We had so many youth that would walk up and say, 'Hey how do I join this choir?' I had to keep it going and 10 years later, we're here today."
Ahkeem said he was hoping this audition would put Birmingham on the map and alter its reputation.
"We come from a city that is oftentimes criticized, or kind of put last when you think about cities in America. But Birmingham has such a rich history," Ahkeem explained.
"I grew up at the historic 16th Street Baptist Church. A lot of people may know that church because in 1963, a tragic bombing happened there, and that was when four little girls were killed."
The choir director continued: "While that bombing was such a tragic situation, it played such an instrumental role in bringing international attention to the civil rights struggle in America and in Birmingham, particularly."
About 60 years later, Ahkeem pointed out how the choir still exists.
"So we wanted the opportunity to show that Birmingham, Alabama, has some talented young people, and we wanted to do something great for the community," Ahkeem concluded.
The huge choir performed a mashup of "Joyful, Joyful We Adore Thee" as well as Pharrell and Voice of Fire's 2023 version of the track, "JOY (Unspeakable)."
The choir wowed the audience while swaying back and forth in denim overalls and neon T-shirts. The voices were loud and powerful as they harmonized and featured talented soloists.
Once the choir's performance was over, the audience roared with applause as the America's Got Talent judges gave an enthusiastic standing ovation.
As Ahkeem wiped a tear from his eye, seemingly so proud of his choir, Simon announced, "Okay, that was big!"
"I could see and hear how much work went into this," the judge continued.
"Every single one of you played a perfect part. We had lead vocals, we had emotion, and I am so honored that you would come here on our 20th anniversary. And in return. I want to give you something."
Simon proceeded to press the Golden Buzzer, and golden confetti fell from above.
After the group celebrated, Simon told them backstage that their audition was "one of his favorites ever" on the show.
The Golden Buzzer has also been awarded to acrobats Duo Stardust, old-school dance group The Funkateers, singer Charity Lockhart, sword juggling Messoudi Brothers, light show Light Wire, and singer Jourdan Blue so far this season.
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.