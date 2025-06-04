Mel B hit the Golden Buzzer for a juggling duo who call themselves the Messoudi Brothers.
Previously a trio of brothers, the Messoudi Brothers had made it to the semi-finals of America's Got Talent's fourteenth season as a hand-balancing act in 2019.
Following the "heartbreaking" loss, the brothers decided to practice for six years and take their performance to an extreme level.
This time around, the act returned to the America's Got Talent stage as a duo with "unfinished business" and a "completely new" act for the audience.
One of the brothers, a father of two children, apparently decided to sit the audition out because it's so dangerous.
For their audition, the men threw multiple knives back and forth to each other as they stripped their clothes into American flag underwear and then put their clothes back on. At one point, one of the jugglers couldn't get his pants on, yet he still caught all of the knives and remained in sync with his partner.
The audience cringed and cheered throughout the entire performance, as one slip could have killed either man.
The AGT judges gave the brothers a standing ovation, and Simon called the performance "breathtaking."
"That might be the only time I've ever liked a juggling act. I'm being serious," Simon said.
"How different. We always say, 'This show relies on moments,' and that's what I call 'a moment' -- big time."
Howie pointed out how the act was "incredibly dangerous," and one of the brothers explained how he had ripped his jacket during the audition and that's why he struggled halfway through it.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Sofia called the act "spectacular," and she said the mistake almost made their performance better because it allowed everyone to see how hard it was to do.
Mel B then praised the act and announced, "Having seen you before, I didn't think you'd be able to top it, and it was really frightening to watch you."
The judge added, "But I do think I want to say one thing to you. I think you were perfect!"
Mel B. proceeded to hit the Golden Buzzer, which made Sofia jealous because she had wanted to hit the Golden Buzzer for the brothers.
"That was my Golden Buzzer! She did it out of nowhere and took it away!" Sofia yelled.
Mel B concluded that the act was "so cool" and "sexy," and the two brothers celebrated under the golden confetti falling from above. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.