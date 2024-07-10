Reid, a 14-year-old from Alabama, earned himself one of the nine Golden Buzzers that will be awarded this season, and so the teenager will automatically advance to America's Got Talent's Live Shows beginning Tuesday, August 13 at 8PM ET/PT on NBC.
Prior to auditioning, Reid, who had braces and was wearing an oversized knit sweater and jeans, opened up about his passion for music.
"When I was little, I would just run around the house screaming at the top of my lungs. I was not good at all, but I just started kind of teaching myself from there," Reid explained.
"I'm the middle child. The stereotypes and stuff of being, like, forgotten a little bit are true. But now, I will not be forgotten. I am on TV right now!"
Reid added, "I would like to be the next superstar, pretty much. I sing at family gatherings every now and then, but nothing big. I am definitely nervous, but I am going to put my all into the next two minutes and sing my heart out and just try not to miss a note."
When Reid stepped on the stage, he explained to the America's Got Talent judges how he'd been singing all his life but "worked on it a lot more" over the last year or so.
"I've been singing in front of people a lot more and pursuing it, because it's definitely my dream," Reid shared.
Reid then stood at the microphone and performed a jaw-dropping rendition of "You Don't Own Me" by Lesley Gore, showing off a lot of runs and wide vocal range.
When Reid finished the song, the audience gave him a standing ovation.
Heidi could be heard saying, "Amazing," as she rose to her feet, and Simon added from a couple of chairs down, "What a gutsy little kid!"
Simon told the polite and softspoken blonde boy, "Well, Reid, we were not expecting that!"
Heidi told Reid that he was "absolutely incredible," before noting, "I love when you took the microphone off [the stand] and just gave a little bit more stage presence. Well done!"
Sofia could tell that Reid was very nervous at the beginning of the audition.
"I was like, 'He's not going to be able to pull himself together!' But you did! And you did amazingly! It sounded spectacular for me," Sofia shared.
Simon then explained to the singer, "You know, I shut my eyes for a moment when you were singing and I just listened to your voice. And then I opened them again and there's this sweet young kid."
When asked which singers have inspired Reid, he replied, "I love Aretha Franklin so much. That's definitely the dream, to have a big name like that."
Reid joked, however, that his parents don't have great taste in music, implying that he had discovered his favorite artists on his own.
"I was bowled over because I was so surprised," Howie said.
"First of all, you're just a 14-year-old kid from Alabama, so I imagine -- and put myself in your position -- and you were very nervous. You did come off incredibly nervous, and so that was a surprise. And you know what? That stage is where dreams come true."
Howie asked Reid if he believes in dreams, and Reed confirmed that yes, in fact, he does.
"Well one of them is about to come true!" Howie shouted.
Howie then walked over to the middle of the judges' table and pressed the Golden Buzzer for Reid.
Reid appeared thrilled and overwhelmed, and he broke down into tears on the stage as gold confetti fell from above.
Howie joined Reed and his mother on the stage, and he informed Reid that he was amazing.
After Howie hugged Reid, the teenager admitted he was "a little starstruck." Reid thanked the judges, the crowd and, more specifically, Howie for giving him such a great opportunity.
Howie later explained that he had hit the Golden Buzzer for Reid because of his unique sound and personality.
"Who you are is nothing close to anything I was expecting. You are a big talent, and Aretha was in the room!" Howie concluded.
The following acts have also received Golden Buzzer's on America's Got Talent this season: singer Pranysqa Mishra, Argentinian Malambo dance crew Legion, comedian Learnmore Jonasi, janitor and aspiring singer Richard Goodall, rock and soul singer Liv Warfield, and drone act Sky Elements.
All four of the judges have hit at least one of their Golden Buzzers for incredible America's Got Talent acts. Terry also already used his Golden Buzzer this season.