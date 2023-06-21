'America's Got Talent' judge Howie Mandel hits Golden Buzzer for blindfolded 65-person dance troupe
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/21/2023
America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel hit the Golden Buzzer for a blindfolded 65-person dance troupe called Murmuration during the Season 18 episode that aired Tuesday night on NBC.
A murmuration is a dance of birds, usually starlings, in which they fly together and swirl in a repeating, coordinated and ever-changing pattern. They appear connected together as one unit, which perfectly describes this dance act, who stood in rows and only used their arms to create different shapes and motions.
The 65 dancers from France, who are led by choreographer Sadeck Berrabah, were awarded Howie's Golden Buzzer and will therefore automatically advance to America's Got Talent's Season 18 live shows.
While Sadeck couldn't attend the audition due to illness, his brother represented him and spoke for the group.
"We tried to make something really beautiful and unique... [but] this movement needs to be really precise," Sadeck's brother explained to the cameras backstage before the performance.
"Winning America's Got Talent would change the life of everyone, and it would allow us to perform in Vegas."
And a member of the group added, "We work a lot of hours of training together... We are a family, [and some of us] are real family. All of our dancers dream of being professional dancers."
"Wow! I mean, you guys were so amazingly in sync, even though you couldn't see anything," Heidi gushed. "And there are so many of you! But it was so elegant and there was so much grace. I thought it was fantastic."
Sofia then shared, "I think that kind of synchronization is, I mean, amazing to me. It's spectacular. You reminded me of my Golden Buzzer last year, The Mayyas. But you guys have your own style, and I thought it was magnificent."
Howie then admitted he was "mesmerized" by the performance.
"I find what you do hypnotic, and I think it's very original," Howie said.
"And I find it almost more magnificent when you get a large group of people and the movements are smaller but perfect. It blew me away! It makes me want to [dance]!"
Howie then executed a series of sharp arm movements as he walked over to the Golden Buzzer in the middle of the judges' table.
Since Simon had no voice and couldn't lend his opinion, Howie went ahead and hit the button, which prompted golden confetti to fall from above.
"Dreams come true... and I'm really proud of everyone!" the group's representative said after winning the Golden Buzzer.
And Howie, after congratulating the dance act, told the dancers how they were "original" and had simply "moved" him.
Last week, Atlanta Drum Academy won host Terry Crews' Golden Buzzer, and before that, Simon had pressed the Golden Buzzer for blind singer Putri Ariani.
The previous week, Mzansi Youth Choir, a group of singers from South Africa, earned the show's first-ever Audience Golden Buzzer.