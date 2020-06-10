Simon then asked Cristina to sing her second song, and so then she belted out "Gimme Shelter" by The Rolling Stones. Simon wanted her to think it was just an "encore moment" after delivering a concert performance.
When Cristina first stepped onstage, she told the judges, "I need this to change my life. As you can see, I'm a single mom and I was living in my vehicle while pregnant."
Howie couldn't believe Cristina was homeless while expecting, and Cristina continued, "Yes, before I gave birth to my son."
Cristina was holding her shy toddler in one hand and a microphone in the other.
"This will change my life by putting us in a home," Cristina noted. "My own home, not just in family situations. And I want him to have his own room. I want us to live in our own home, not a house!"
After singing her two songs, Cristina received a standing ovation from all four judges as well as the audience, and Simon gave her two thumbs up.
"It was fantastic! Heidi and I were getting goosebumps," Sofia gushed. "I know it's not the time to go, but I am going to vote now -- yes!"
Howie yelled about how Cristina "blew the roof off" the place.
"There's only one way to describe your voice -- It's insanely good," Simon said. "Look, there is absolutely no point in making shows like this unless we find people like you. I adore you."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
And Heidi said, "I think you are absolutely out of this world. My heart is racing for you. Are you ready for this right now?"
"I'm ready!" Cristina assured the judge.
"Are you ready for this right now?" Heidi repeated, before pressing the Golden Buzzer.
As gold confetti fell from above, Heidi ran onstage, gave Cristina a hug and assured her, " "You are amazing and I want you to have that house. And you are on your way to getting it right now. You are going to win this!"
The other judges walked onstage to congratulate Cristina, and Simon whispered to the vocalist, "I think you might be one of the best singers we've ever had."
The Golden Buzzer will automatically advance Cristina to America's Got Talent's Season 15 live shows in whatever form they eventually take.
The live shows typically film in a theater in Hollywood but will presumably be different this year given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In the last two weeks of audition episodes, Sofia hit the Golden Buzzer for 10-year-old singer Roberta Battaglia, and Terry gave his one Golden-Buzzer opportunity to the Voices of Our City Choir from San Diego, an adult choir comprised of homeless people of different ages, backgrounds and races.