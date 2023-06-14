Atlanta Drum Academy, a drumming group comprised of children and teens from the Atlanta area and led by Director James Riles III, was awarded Terry's Golden Buzzer and will therefore automatically advance to America's Got Talent's Season 18 live shows.
The drumming group's charismatic frontman, eight-year-old Chioma Narcisse-Williams, began drumming at age 1 after being gifted a drum set by his grandmother.
"I started taking classes when I was three at the Atlanta Drum Academy... Being part of Atlanta Drum Academy means a lot to me. I was the youngest in the snare section and now I'm trying to be the best drummer in the world," Chioma explained to the cameras.
Chioma told Terry backstage before performing, "I had a dream that I was on America's Got Talent, winning the Golden Buzzer, and now I'm just right here. I love this show. We made a vision board with my mom and I had some glitter to make the Golden Buzzer. I believe I can win!"
Chioma and his fellow drummers then impressed with an upbeat and enthusiast drumming performance, sometimes set to popular hip hop music, and the act included blindfolded drummers showing off their skills.
"Whoop, there it is!" Howie said of the performance. "It was fun, it was energetic. You guys are adorable! I think everybody in this room loves you, and I love you!"
Heidi agreed and said, "I loved it too. I love that you do something with your extra time outside of school. Instead of being on your computers, you're putting together this amazing act together! I love that."
Sofia gushed about how she had "never seen anything like this before" on the AGT stage.
"You guys might have a very big chance to win this competition, because I think everyone is going to go crazy!" Sofia shared.
And Simon added, "Well, I didn't like it. I absolutely loved it! I mean, seriously, what's not to like?!"
"It was so much fun and they're so talented," Simon continued. "This is one of my favorite, favorite auditions this year. I really mean that. Okay, I think I know where this is going."
Before the four judges could vote on whether to advance Atlanta Drum Academy to the next round, Terry interjected and yelled, "No, no, no, no!"
"There is no need to vote! No need!" Terry shouted. "Chioma, you told me backstage that you dream of being on AGT and getting a Golden Buzzer. Chioma and the Atlanta Drum Academy, I am honored to make that dream come true!"
Terry then approached the judging panel and slammed the Golden Buzzer, prompting confetti to fall from above on the children's heads.
When asked how it felt to have his dream come true, Chioma declared, "Amazing!"
Atlanta Drum Academy is the latest act to earn a Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent's eighteenth season.
Last week, Simon pressed the Golden Buzzer for blind singer Putri Ariani.
The previous week, Mzansi Youth Choir, a group of singers from South Africa, earned the show's first-ever Audience Golden Buzzer.