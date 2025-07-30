Before Unreal took the stage, a member of the group explained, "When we were young, we used to watch Bollywood dancing on the TV and used to copy it. So that was our beginning. That's how we grew up."
"In the beginning it was very difficult for us as dancers because we had no support from our parents or anyone," he continued.
"They preferred for us to study and become [doctors] or something else. But we choose to become dancers. Everybody has their dreams. [We want] to be superstars. AGT is a place where dreams can be realized."
The group representative told the cameras that it's the men's "childhood dream to perform on the world's biggest talent show" and they were "so thrilled" to have an opportunity to audition for America's Got Talent.
"We love dancing. Dance has given us everything. And if someone asks you to leave something you love, it really hurts," the group member continued.
"Our parents have never supported us [becoming] dancers. But now, we think if we achieve something great, they will be able to believe in us."
For their performance -- which Terry called "one of the most amazing things I've ever seen" from backstage -- the seven dancers dressed up as skeletons with bats and spiders all over their white-and-black suits.
The men popped and locked, created interesting shapes and illusions with their bodies.
Spooky music comprised of spoken tracks and sound effects, including the sound of bones breaking, played in the background.
Simon told the group, "[I'm] slightly speechless if I'm being honest with you. I just thought it was so creative, brilliant, scary and I can tell how much work you must have put into this, because this doesn't happen overnight."
Simon added how the group "just got everything right" and he loved the "amazing" performance.
"Your personalities, the effort you put in your clothing, the moves are incredible. I've never seen anything like it," Sofia gushed.
"It was one of the best shows we've seen this season."
Howie then shared, "We see dance crews, we see contortions, but to put it all together and to show us something in a way we've never seen before -- and even the fact that you have an interpreter doing absolutely nothing is also amazing."
Howie added, "You deserve everything, you deserve to be on the show this season. You deserve to be taken all the way!"
Howie proceeded to hit the Golden Buzzer, and golden confetti fell from above.
Terry kept repeating how the audition was "absolutely unreal," and Howie told the group that it was one of the most creative things he had ever seen.
"This was my favorite act of Season 20! I would buy tickets and I would see you. I think you're going to take this all the way!" Howie exclaimed.
The rest of the acts who earned the Golden Buzzer were old-school dance group The Funkateers, singer Charity Lockhart, sword juggling Messoudi Brothers, light show Light Wire, and singer Jourdan Blue.
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.