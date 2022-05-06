'America's Got Talent' daredevil Jonathan Goodwin paralyzed in rehearsal accident
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/06/2022
America's Got Talent: Extreme contestant Jonathan Goodwin has revealed he is paralyzed following a death-defying stunt he attempted on the show's set last year.
Jonathan provided fans with an update on his condition earlier this week in an Instagram post.
"Six months ago I went to rehearse something and left this little hairy monkey waiting patiently for me...he didn't see his dad again until just a couple of weeks ago and when he finally did, dad had new cool wheels," Jonathan captioned a photo of himself sitting in a wheelchair and holding his dog on Instagram on May 3.
"A lot has changed in the last six months, but love is a constant and I'm very very loved. Looking forward to my next chapters and being a roll model."
The daredevil also offered up more details about his terrifying October 2021 injury.
"Thanks for all the love and lovely messages. To answer some questions... I have a T11 spinal cord injury which means I'm paralyzed from the waist down. It's likely a permanent sitch. If any of you want to race though, I'm pretty sure I can beat you. #BringIt."
Jonathan's fiancee, British actress Amanda Abbington, opened up about Jonathan's near-fatal accident during the May 2 episode of the "Out to Lunch with Jay Rayner" podcast.
"He's paralyzed now, he's in a wheelchair," Amanda said, according to E! News.
"Unless there's a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he'll be like that forever."
Amanda revealed that Jonathan "nearly died" twice, both during and immediately after the devastating accident.
"The crash mat wasn't moved and so he fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs, third-degree burns, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord and nearly died," Amanda said. "And then on the operating table, he nearly died again."
But Jonathan has apparently been in good spirits ever since that terrible day, with Amanda calling him "liquid sunshine."
"You would never believe for one moment that he's been through that," Amanda said on the podcast. "He's so positive and upbeat and so strong like his courage and his strength is something that I just aspire to be like."
Jonathan was reportedly rushed to the hospital on October 14, 2021 to undergo surgery for the multiple injuries he sustained during an America's Got Talent: Extreme rehearsal.
At the time, production sources told TMZ that Jonathan's stunt required him to hang upside down 70 feet in the air while wearing a straitjacket.
Jonathan's goal was to free himself from his restraints while two cars -- which were also suspended in the air -- swung back and forth on either side of him.
But the act failed when the cars reportedly collided and caused an explosion, with Jonathan caught in the middle. Jonathan then fell to the ground and hit his head, which left him unconscious.
According to TMZ, Jonathan eventually became responsive and was airlifted to the hospital.
Shortly after his hospitalization, Jonathan posted a selfie on Instagram from his hospital bed.
"A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn... and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn't even think would know or remember me... has just been astonishing," Jonathan wrote.
He also added in his post, "To death I say nananana boo boo... and to the rest of you... watch this space."
Prior to filming America's Got Talent: Extreme, which premiered in February, Jonathan competed on Season 15 of America's Got Talent in 2020 and made it to the semifinal round. He was also a finalist on Britain's Got Talent in 2019.