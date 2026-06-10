On the latest episode, Sofia hit her Golden Buzzer for Lara D, a singer from Sydney Australia, and Howie pressed the button for Hundred Finger, a group act fronted by Yu Hojin, a 33-year-old magician from South Korea.
Lara revealed to the cameras that she works with her family in real estate.
"As a kid growing up, I was really shy... I grew up watching a lot of America's Got Talent, so it would literally mean the world to me to get yeses from the judges," Lara shared while waiting for her big break backstage.
"Right now, I'm not living my dream in Australia. America's Got Talent is where dreams start, and that's what I want to happen to me. It means a lot to me, being here."
Once Lara walked onstage and met the judges, she said she wanted to audition for America's Got Talent because "it's one of the biggest stages" and she thought it would be the perfect place to pursue her dream.
"I feel like this is the stage where all dreams come true," Lara told the judges.
Lara proceeded to perform "Oscar Winning Tears" by British singer and songwriter Raye with emotion and attitude. The song featured a mix of rap and soaring vocals, and Simon called it "brilliant."
Simon noted how Sofia jumped right out of her chair, and Sofia confirmed, "I loved it! There is something about you that is very special, and I think everybody felt it tonight."
"I've been looking for a surprise," Howie noted. "I've been looking for something unexpected. You are a star and I want to do something special. Let me tell you something, you deserve this!"
Howie stood up from his chair and started moving towards the Golden Buzzer, but Sofia got to it first!
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Sofia, previously beaten to the Golden Buzzer twice in one night, decided to hit the Golden Buzzer before Howie could.
"It's mine!" Sofia yelled, taking ownership of the talented artist.
Howie appeared stunned as the audience roared with cheers and applause.
Sofia ran up to the stage and told Lara that she was "amazing," and Sofia went on to explain to Terry, "She was spectacular! I wanted her from the moment she started singing."
Howie playfully complained afterward, "It got stolen! It got stolen!"
Later in the episode, Yu Hojin returned to the America's Got Talent stage after previously competing on Season 17.
At that time, Simon complained that Yu's act lacked something "huge" and impressive at the end, which apparently inspired Yu to reach for the stars and do "something bigger."
In his AGT return, Yu fronted a group act called Hundred Fingers and performed a massive card act with about a dozen performers by his side. The act featured Yu making cards multiple, disappear and change colors.
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Howie stood up and repeatedly yelled, "Whoa!"
Before the judges could even speak and share how they felt about Yu's audition, Howie jumped across the table and hit the Golden Buzzer.
"Whoa!" Howie repeated over and over again.
Terry tried to run to the table to hit the Golden Buzzer, but Howie obviously beat him to it.
Simon told Yu that his magic act was "sensational," and Howie gushed about how he's "never seen a better magic act" in his entire life.
"You guys deserve your own hotel in Vegas!" Howie told the act.
Yu explained to Simon how he wanted to bring something different to the stage, and Simon acknowledged how it was the best magic act he'd ever seen.
Meanwhile, Terry yelled at Howie backstage, "You hit the Golden Buzzer before me, man!"
Last week, Simon and Terry both used a Golden Buzzer on singer Lai Noelle and Acro Canine Crew, respectively. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.