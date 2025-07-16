Both Sofia and Terry used up their Golden Buzzers on Tuesday night.
When Jessica took the stage, she explained how she's grown up a lot since reality TV viewers saw her last.
After all, Jessica was 10-years-old when she first auditioned for AGT, and she was 16-years-old during her American Idol stint.
"I know exactly who I am and what I want," Jessica told the judging panel.
Now married and pregnant, Jessica performed an exciting rendition of Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things," and the judges gave her an enthusiastic standing ovation.
"The only people that matter are the people behind us. I think they like you," Simon said of the roaring audience.
Howie shared, "I've got to say, wow, 20 years is a long time, but well worth the wait. I love that song, and you made the song your own. You blew the roof off the place and you are so wonderful."
Mel B added, "I am speechless. You've got a voice of a bloody angel -- beautiful! I am lost for words."
And then Sofia gushed about how there's something "very special" that just happened on the stage.
"It's so amazing that we're on the 20th anniversary, the 20th season of AGT, you're here again after 20 years, you're pregnant, you're so beautiful, you're so ready to do all this," Sofia declared.
"I really don't understand what happened in these 20 years," she added, "but I guess they were meant to be because this was a special moment and I think you deserve this."
Sofia proceeded to hit the Golden Buzzer, and Jessica cried tears of joy.
Simon subsequently told Jessica backstage that her performance was "powerful" and she's an "absolute star" with the determination to match.
And later in the show, Terry was amazed by The Boykinz group, which is comprised of Kylan, Anale, Nytere, and Alona Boykin. The "Z" in their group name represents how they're all Generation Z.
Prior to auditioning, the group said they dream of headlining their own tour and winning a Grammy Award one day.
The energetic girl group, rocking western attire and cowboy hats, performed an original song that was a mix of pop, hip-hop and country.
Not only did the women harmonize and sing beautifully, but they also danced and played instruments.
"I love the blending of country music and rhythm and harmony. I think that we're watching a blast off of a brand new career, a brand new group," Howie said.
Sofia called the audition "spectacular" and gushed, "The outfits, the song, the voices, the energy. It looks like you have worked hard for this and I think people in America are going to love you."
Simon added, "Let me tell you something: you're going to be stars, you really are. This is almost a perfect audition, seriously."
And Mel exclaimed, "The way that your synergy is, your harmonies -- you are beyond, honestly. You just have blown this out of the water for me. I'm so happy for you guys."
The audience then chanted "Golden Buzzer," but Howie -- who was the only judge with a Golden Buzzer remaining -- seemed a little hesitant to press it.
Howie was about to ask the ladies a question when Terry suddenly walked over to the judges' table and hit the Golden Buzzer.
"Boykin family, the audience has asked for a Golden Buzzer and I'm going to give you one right now!" Terry shouted.
Howie assured Terry that he was going to press the button, but Terry said, "I know, but I had to do it! I've got it!"
The Golden Buzzer has also been awarded to Birmingham Youth & Young Adult Fellowship Choir, acrobats Duo Stardust, old-school dance group The Funkateers, singer Charity Lockhart, sword juggling Messoudi Brothers, light show Light Wire, and singer Jourdan Blue so far this season.
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.