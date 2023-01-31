"I have always wanted to be a singer, but I decided to become a teacher, which is something I'm really passionate about. A lot of your job is trying to inspire kids and really give them a good role model," Tom explained in a video package that aired before he took the stage.
Tom set out to inspire his students when he competed on Season 15 of Britain's Got Talent and finished as a finalist last year. Tom ultimately lost the season to comedian Axel Blake, who also happened to perform on America's Got Talent: All Stars' show on Monday night.
"Walking into school straight after the [BGT] audition was the craziest day," Tom recalled in the video package.
"I suddenly became the most popular teacher at school... I want to win this. Going up against winners, I think it's nerve-wracking, of course, but it does push me further... I want to do this for me and my fiancee, Hannah -- we're getting married in five days!"
Tom added how he wanted to show his students that while he achieved his first dream of making it to the finale of Britain's Got Talent, he "can reach higher heights" and keep going.
As Tom belted out "The Sound of Silence" onstage, the crowd roared with cheers and applause, especially when he showed off his range and ability to hit off-the-chart notes. He received a standing ovation from the judges, and Terry appeared shocked.
"Tom, I'm actually angry about something. I wish this was the first time I'd ever heard Tom, in a weird way. Susan Boyles' grandson," Simon joked, referencing the Scottish singer and Season 3 Britain's Got Talent winner runner-up who had stunned with her audition of "I Dreamed a Dream."
Simon continued, "What you do is not what we expect. For me, this is the best performance I've seen all series."
After Terry said, "Absolutely," backstage, Howie announced that it was "surprising in so many ways" given Tom's young age and his mature choice of song.
"You do it so right!" Howie noted. "It really was -- you are really amazing."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
And Heidi called the performance "amazing" and "larger than life," adding, "You can hit all the notes and you have the pipes for it."
Simon then voiced how if Tom had sung this song on Britain's Got Talent, he probably would've won.
"Because that was incredible!" Simon said.
The crowd started cheering, "Golden Buzzer," and then Simon gave Terry the thumbs-up sign.
Terry therefore joined the judging panel at their seats and they all pressed the golden button. Confetti fell on Tom, and he got emotional before the judges hugged him and praised him for a "sensational" audition.
"I was absolutely over the moon!" Tom told People after the episode aired. "It didn't hit me properly until I got off stage and called my soon-to-be wife."
"Being my first time in America, I feel massively welcomed and honored to be here and make it to the final," he said. "I really hope the superfans and the American public will enjoy my next performance!"
Tom noted that while teaching will always be a big part of his life, he dreams of touring the world and pursuing his passion for singing.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Hopefully, I will end up recording some songs to release in the future... I would love to collaborate with Gregory Porter, his music has a large influence on my life," he concluded.
At the end of Monday night's episode, Terry announced that ventriloquist Ana Maria Margean -- who had been crowned champion of Romania's Got Talent in 2021 -- won the Super Fan vote and will therefore also be competing in the finale this season.
Ana Maria defeated the other two highest votegetters for the SuperFan Vote: America's Got Talent Season 12 Golden Buzzer, Mandy Harvey, as well as America's Got Talent Season 16 semifinalist, Peter Rosalita.
Peter placed second in Monday night's voting results, while Mandy finished in third place.
Tom and Ana Maria will join kid magician Aidan McCann, aerialists Power Duo, comedian Mike E. Winfield, saxophonist Avery Dixon, self-taught aerialist Aidan Bryant, the Detroit Youth Choir, dance group Light Balance Kids, and hand-balancing act the Bello Sisters as finalists on America's Got Talent: All-Stars.
Aidan, Mike, Detroit Youth Choir, and Light Balance Kids were the other Golden Buzzer recipients selected by Heidi, Simon, Terry and Howie, respectively.