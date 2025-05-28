Simon hit the Golden Buzzer for Light Wire, a multimedia dance act from Brazil, and Howie pressed the Golden Buzzer for Jourdan, a 23-year-old singer from Louisiana.
Light Wire received the first Golden Buzzer of the season.
Light Wire is fronted of two brothers and their friend. One of the brothers said he had a dream about performing on the AGT stage and so all his "dreams came true" that day.
The act featured a dazzling light display that brought an Amazon jungle to life. The display included tigers, monkeys, waterfalls, insects, birds, and dancers wearing costumes with tiny lights all over them.
The dancers were able to morph into different shapes and animals, and the colors were bright and stunning.
"You never, ever know when you're doing a new year if you're going to see something better than you've seen before, and honestly -- I'm not just saying this -- this was one of the most beautiful, stunning acts I have seen across all of the Got Talents," Simon gushed.
"And you were so emotional," the judge added. "I don't know why you were nervous, because you were always going to get one of us -- you know what's coming!"
Simon proceeded to hit the Golden Buzzer for the "unbelievable" audition, prompting gold confetti to fall from above on the joyful artists.
One member of the trio explained how it's so important to preserve the Amazon rain forest.
Simon later told the act backstage, "It was magic -- magic! One of my favorite, ever, acts!"
The next Golden Buzzer went to Jourdan, who busks on the street in New Orleans to provide for his girlfriend and his toddler son.
"Growing up, my mom was a cop and my dad was a lawyer, so naturally, I was a rebel," Jourdan quipped when speaking to the judges before his performance.
"I kind of got myself in some trouble and ended up living with my grandpa. He's a big music listener and that inspired me to get into it."
Jourdan -- who was homeless before his grandpa took him in -- also revealed that when there was an attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Day, that's the exact block where he performs. The incident inspired Jourdan to pursue his dreams and "level up."
Jourdan sang a passionate rendition of "Breakeven" by The Script, and he showcased a soft and unique tone.
While Jourdan belted out the lyrics, his grandfather proudly watched via FaceTime backstage.
The judges, once again, got on their feet for the vocalist, which made Jourdan cry.
Sofia admitted she was is "in love" with the singer, and she called him a "rock star."
Mel B. complimented Jourdan's distinctive tone and "pitch perfect" delivery. She added how it was a "perfect" performance overall.
"It was like I was hearing that song for the first time, which is really hard to do with such a popular song," Mel B. shared.
Simon praised Jourdan for being "so cool" and for making him feel "amazing" during that song. Simon could also tell that the audience was eating it up.
"This is Season 20," Howie then chimed in.
"I've seen dreams come true right where you're standing -- lives changed right where you're standing. And that stage and that moment can take you anywhere."
Howie continued: "And this is just the beginning of where you can go. You, young man, are going to the stars!"
Howie then hit the Golden Buzzer, and Jourdan became very emotional on the stage.
Howie later told Jourdan that he was going to be "a star," and Simon agreed.
"He's really got something," Simon whispered to the ladies on the judging panel while Howie was congratulating his AGT act. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.