"I love music, but I also love my children," Charity told the judges.
"I have two children, they're little. One is 27, and the other I can hold -- he's 21," she quipped, before adding that her children had told her before the audition to "get it together" because she was "really, really nervous.
Charity explained to the judges how, when her children were younger, they slept in her car following her divorce.
"All I had was my voice, and so I went to clubs and I went to bars, and I asked live bands if I could sing with them," she shared.
"They would give me a little bit of money at the end of the night, and so I entered... a local competition, and we won! We won a monetary reward, and that gave us our first apartment."
Simon told Charity that she had earned her way onto the AGT stage, and then he asked her to describe her ultimate dream at this stage in her life.
"I want to keep singing -- and, of course, probably collect a Grammy along the way," Charity said with a laugh.
Simon told the hopeful that if you've got talent, he believes anything is possible now.
"I'm honestly rooting for you right now. Come on!" Simon exclaimed.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Clearly still nervous, Charity asked Terry for some water before launching into an a cappella version of "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz.
Charity's vocals and runs in the song were beautiful, and her range was impressive, but Simon stopped her mid-performance, which appeared to surprise Mel B, who reacted to the interruption with a wide-eyed double blink.
"I stopped you because I like you, but it just wasn't working for me," Simon admitted to Charity.
After the audience gave Simon some loud boos, he clarified, "I really want this to work for you, and I know this is a lot of pressure. But come on, you've got it in you. Let's hear the other song."
Charity therefore switched it up and sang "Golden Slumbers" by The Beatles accompanied by music.
Charity blew the audience away, and all of the judges gave her a standing ovation.
Simon quietly said as he clapped, "Wow, wow, wow!"
Simon told Charity, "This is what a great audition is all about. You know when we talk about you the following day? That was one of those auditions. It was that good."
ADVERTISEMENT
Mel B agreed and gushed, "Oh man, you know what?! Every once in a while, you see somebody, you connect with them and they just bring more and more to the table."
Mel B continued, "I think you're amazing, and I want to give you this right now."
Mel B proceeded to slam the Golden Buzzer and congratulate the "incredible" and "amazing" artist.
Mel B hugged Charity onstage and insisted to the emotional singer, "You deserve it and so much more."
The audition ended with Charity embracing her adult children backstage, and her son had tears who streaming down his face. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.