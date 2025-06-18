America's Got Talent host Terry Crews hit his Golden Buzzer for an old-school dance group called The Funkateers during the Season 20 episode that aired Tuesday night on NBC. On America's Got Talent's 20th season, Terry and judges Melanie "Mel B" Brown, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara will each be able to hit the Golden Buzzer twice, resulting in a total of 10 acts advancing straight to the live shows this summer. Terry hit his first Golden Buzzer for a group of four men, who are all around 60-years-old, who performed an old-school funk dance routine. When The Funkateers walked onto the America's Got Talent stage, one member of the group revealed how they'd been together for 45 years. Formed in 1980 in Inkster, MI, the group includes Ed Miller, Mike Kelly, Jeff Healey and Tony Warren. Two of the original members, Tony Lacey and DeA'mon Ellerson, recently passed away. "We got together to win our high school talent show -- to of course get all of the girls' attention!" the member shared. "And we won the talent show. The last time we performed was 1989 at my wedding." When Simon asked if the group truly thought they could win America's Got Talent, the man replied, "Oh, we know we can win!" Simon was then shown whispering to Sofia how he had met the guys backstage and they were "really, really nice people." For their performance, the group of men performed a hip hop and disco dance to "Give It To Me Baby" by Rick James. The men's feet and legs kicked and shuffled so quickly, and one of the members was wrong silver sparkly loafers. The group added some breakdancing and robotic movements to their high-energy routine, which could be classified as some old-school funk. Simon shouted, "Yes, yes, yes!" "I love it when we start the day with an act that is perfect. You guys are what AGT is all about," Sofia announced. She added, "You guys look great and you have a beautiful story. And you did what you were supposed to do! I loved it!" Howie shared, "As good as you were, they were probably better in high school. But it's better that you did it now at this age! It makes it even better. Simon then interjected and said, "I think ahh..." Suddenly, Terry left the backstage area and snuck behind the judges' table. "Hey! Listen! You are my Golden Buzzer! I've got you!" Terry yelled, before golden confetti fell from above. Simon told Terry, "That was supposed to be mine!" "I'm sorry!" Terry replied. "That was supposed to be mine!" Simon reiterated. But Terry clarified, "These are my people!" "I was going to do it!" Simon said with a smile on his face. Mel B quipped to Simon, "You snooze, you lose." Simon proceeded to describe The Funkateers as "the perfect audition" because they were surprising. "And it just makes you feel amazing," Simon added. "I'm not making this up. I was literally about to do that, and then in the corner of my eye, I saw [Terry]. I hated you and loved you at the same time." Terry explained how he simply "had to" press the Golden Buzzer because The Funkateers show that "age ain't nothin' but a number!" Terry told the act that he loved them, and the audience continued to roar with applause. "It was honestly one of my favorite [auditions] ever," Simon concluded.