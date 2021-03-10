America Ferrera will return for the hourlong series finale of the sitcom Superstore, NBC announced Wednesday.

The network confirmed in December that the show would end with its current sixth season.

Superstore returned from its winter hiatus on Jan. 14 and its last episode is slated to air on March 25.

From creator Justin Spitzer, the show followed the employees of a big box discount store named Cloud 9.

It stars Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Kaliko Kauahi and Mark McKinney.

Ferrera departed the series in February 2020 before the Season 5 finale, but she guest starred in the first two episodes of Season 6.

She is set to make her feature film directorial debut with a new movie for Netflix, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.