America Ferrera is reflecting on motherhood as 2020 comes to a close.

The 36-year-old actress looked back on her year in an Instagram post Wednesday, which included the birth of her second child, daughter Lucia, with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, in May.

Ferrera and Williams married in June 2011 and also have a 2-year-old son, Sebastian. Ferrera shared a slideshow of photos from the past year, which included a picture of her two kids with their faces obscured.

"This was the year I... had my baby during a pandemic, learned to mother two children at once (during a pandemic), pumped a lot of breast milk while exhausted out of my mind, had very little quality time with my husband but managed to sneak away to celebrate our 15 year anniversary," she captioned the post.

Ferrera also celebrated her series Superstore and the How to Train Your Dragon film series coming to a close, along with the launch of the Netflix series Gentefied.

"[I] had my last Superstore table read (a couple times) and also realized I ignored @benmfeldman sweet hug cause I was so emotional, said goodbye to How to Train Your Dragon after 12 years, introduced Gentefied and its unbelievable talented cast and crew to the world!" she said.

Ferrera ended by expressing her gratitude and sharing a hopeful message for 2021.

"2020- you were a worthy challenger. I never liked you girl but I respected you, and above all, I'm grateful grateful grateful for the good you gave me- health & safety, time with my family, a deep appreciation for community and brighter days ahead," she said.

Ferrera gave birth to Lucia on May 4, ahead of Mother's Day.

"Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family," she said on Instagram at the time.

Ferrera shared a family photo in November while celebrating Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election.

"For our babies and for yours! We did it y'all!! Live to fight another day!" she captioned the post.

Ferrera played Betty Suarez on Ugly Betty, which ended in 2010 after four seasons. She portrays Amy Sosa on Superstore, which will end after its sixth season on NBC, the network announced this month.