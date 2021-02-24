America Ferrera will make her feature film directorial debut with a new movie for Netflix.

The streaming service said Wednesday that Ferrera, 36, will direct the film I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter is based on the Erika L. Sanchez young adult novel of the same name. Gentefied co-creator Linda Yvette Chavez will adapt the screenplay, with Sanchez to serve as a co-producer.

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter follows Julia Reyes, the strong-willed teenage daughter of first-generation Mexican immigrants. Julia often clashes with her parents, who wish she were more like her sister Olga. After Olga is killed in an accident, Julia tries to hold her family together.

"Years ago, I fell in love with Erika L. Sanchez's stunning novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter," Ferrera said in a statement. "The depth, wit and searing intelligence of her writing, and her young Latina heroine, struck me to my core and left me wanting so much more."

"I am truly honored and humbled to direct Linda Yvette Chavez's beautifully adapted screenplay," she added. "I can't wait to share this film with the many fans of the novel, and to introduce this funny, profound, and resonant story to the world."

Ferrera is known for playing Carmen Lowell in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Betty Suarez on Ugly Betty. She portrays Amelia "Amy" Sosa on the NBC series Superstore, which is in its sixth and final season.