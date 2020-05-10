Superstore and Ugly Betty alum America Ferrera announced on Instagram she has given birth to her second child, a daughter.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself," the actress captioned a photo of her holding her newborn's hand.

"Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family. Quarantine may have canceled her Baby Shower but it didn't stop us from collecting and delivering essential supplies to #YesWeCanMobileSchools - spaces for moms and children at the border to learn, play, and stay safe through these hard times. Dear friends, if you're considering sending Lucia a gift, please donate to @yeswecanwf in her name. Or make a donation today in honor of the Moms you love! Visit www.yeswecan.world for more info.Thank you @elsamariecollins @evalongoria & @thisisabouthumanity for organizing the baby shower and donations! And thank you to to all my friends and loved ones who donated gifts to support these beautiful families! Enjoy the video of your gifts reaching families!"

Ferrera announced her pregnancy in January. She has been married to filmmaker Ryan Piers Williams since 2011. They also have a 2-year-old son named Sebastian.