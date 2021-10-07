America's Big Deal, which USA Network is touting as the "first-of-its-kind shoppable LIVE competition series," is set to debut on Oct. 14.

The show was created by inventor and entrepreneur Joy Mangano.

Access Hollywood journalist Scott Evans is hosting.

"Several of America's biggest retail giants, QVC and HSN, Lowe's and Macy's, will join forces like never before to be a part of this groundbreaking series that has a mission to lift up the nation's greatest inventors and small businesses by inviting them to sell their products live on-air to home viewers through One Platform Commerce," a press release from the cable network said in a press release Wednesday.

"Each week, competitors will take the stage to pitch their product to America and the person with the highest dollar sales at the end of the show will win the chance to strike a life-changing deal with one of the three retail giants."