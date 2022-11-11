No casting has been announced for the AMC version, which focuses on an ambitious young cameraman working on Murrow's show at a time network executives tried to force the staff to sign an anti-Communist Loyalty Oath touted by U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy.
Jonathan Glatzer -- whose credits include Better Call Saul and Succession -- is the showrunner.
Clooney and his longtime business partner Grant Heslov are executive producers on the project.
"As a massive fan of the movie, I didn't want to copy it, or just do a facsimile of it. So, we've expanded the world to show how the division and hysteria of the times seeped into every aspect of daily life," said Glatzer in a statement Thursday. "I suppose it's more of an origin story of where we are today."
