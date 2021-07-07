AMC has announced a lineup of star-studded panels for The Walking Dead, Doctor Who and more that will air during the virtual Comic-Con@Home event and AMC+.

Comic-Con@Home runs from July 23-25 and is happening in place of a traditional Comic-Con event in San Diego due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The panels will be available to view on AMC+ the day after they debut during Comic-Con@Home.

The Walking Dead panel takes place on July 24 at 6 p.m. EDT. It will feature a new trailer for the show's upcoming 11th and final season, which arrives on Aug. 22.

Stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Eleanor Matsuura and Michael James Shaw will answer fan questions and share behind-the-scenes stories.

A Fear the Walking Dead panel at 4 p.m. EDT and a panel for The Walking Dead: World Beyond at 5 p.m. EDT are also taking place on July 24.

BBC and BBC America are presenting the Doctor Who panel on July 25 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, a new cast member, John Bishop and a surprise guest will present exclusive content from the series.

The lineup also includes panels for V/H/S/94 at 4 p.m. EDT and Slasher: Flesh & Blood at 9 p.m. EDT on July 23 and panels for Ultra City Smiths at 2 p.m. EDT, Horror Noire at 7 p.m. EDT, Creepshow at 9 p.m. EDT on July 24.