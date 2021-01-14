AMC said Thursday fans can expect fresh episodes of The Walking Dead as well as its spinoffs, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, in 2021.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead and the analysis program Talking Dead will be back on Feb. 28, while Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead will kick off in the spring.

Season 2 of World Beyond, Season 11 of The Walking Dead and Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead will all debut later this year.

The franchise is based on a popular graphic novel series about survivors of a zombie apocalypse.