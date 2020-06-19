AMC Theatres has announced it expects to reopen 450 of its 600 locations throughout the United States on July 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will be showing new releases, as well as classic movies that are widely known and loved," Adam Aron, the company's president and CEO, said in a statement Thursday.

"And essentially all of our U.S. theaters should reopen by the end of July. This means that AMC will be there for you with open arms, welcoming you to enjoy Disney's inspiring Mulan and the Warner Brothers release of Christopher Nolan's intriguing Tenet, along with several more superb movies now scheduled for a July theatrical release."

The chain, along with most other entertainment venues, has been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, many films scheduled to open theatrically have either been postponed or released via video-on-demand platforms.

Aron said the health and safety of AMC customers' and staff are the company's "absolute highest priority" as theaters reopen.

"Seat capacity restrictions, social distancing efforts, commitments to health, new intensified cleaning protocols, contactless ticketing and expanded mobile ordering of food and beverages are all vital elements of AMC Safe & Clean," Aron said of the new program the company is implementing.

"Importantly, too, we also have invested millions and millions of dollars in high-tech solutions to sanitation, disinfection and cleanliness, such as the ordering of electrostatic sprayers, HEPA filter vacuum cleaners and MERV 13 air ventilation filters wherever we can."

The company said it will provide early next month more details about its social-distancing rules, movie release schedule and what locations will open when.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

AMC will require employees to wear face masks, but not movie-goers.

CineMark and Regal have also announced plans to reopen next month.