AMC Networks said Friday it has renewed its chat show, Eli Roth's History of Horror, for a third season.

The cable network did not set a premiere date for the program's return, teasing only that it is "coming soon."

Roth, a director whose credits include Cabin Fever and Hostel, hosts the show.

Past episodes featured him interviewing filmmakers and famous figures from the scary movie genre such as Stephen King‹, ‹Edgar Wright, ‹Quentin Tarantino‹, ‹Diablo Cody‹,‹ Bryan Fuller‹, ‹Tony Todd‹, ‹Catherine Hardwicke‹, ‹Victor LaValle‹, ‹Tippi Hedren‹, ‹Bruce Campbell‹, ‹Josh Hartnett‹, ‹Greg Nicotero‹ and ‹Rob Zombie.