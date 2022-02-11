AMC Networks has announced it ordered additional seasons of six series for its various streaming and broadcast platforms.

Acorn TV's mystery dramas Bloodlands, My Life is Murder and London Kills have been renewed, as well.

James Nesbitt's Bloodlands will be back for Season 2, while Lucy Lawless' My Life is Murder returns for Season 3 and Hugo Spears' London Kills was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.

Shudder ordered a fourth season for Greg Nicotero's Creepshow and a new installment in its Slasher anthology franchise called Slasher: Ripper, starring Eric McCormack.