It has been filmed on the couple's farm in upstate New York since mid-April.
"Cool beans. Thanks to everyone for watching... it's because of you... we are doing more. Thank you. Xxxjd," Morgan tweeted upon hearing he and his wife would get to make more episodes.
This week's guests include celebrity couples Paul and Julie Rudd, and Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, as well as John Traver, the manager of Samuel's Sweet Shop, candy store near the Morgans' home.
"Friday Night In was an experiment, that has worked! It worked because the Morgans are effortless and delightful hosts, and the conversations with their friends are uplifting, hilarious, sweet, relatable, playful and meaningful," Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks' Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said in a statement.
"The show has generated delighted buzz and social engagement, we all want to see more of Jeffrey and Hilarie and their enthusiastic embrace of their friends and community during this time."
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.