AMC said it has ordered four more episodes of Friday Night In with the Morgans.

The video-chat series is hosted by The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife, One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton Morgan.

It has been filmed on the couple's farm in upstate New York since mid-April.

"Cool beans. Thanks to everyone for watching... it's because of you... we are doing more. Thank you. Xxxjd," Morgan tweeted upon hearing he and his wife would get to make more episodes.

This week's guests include celebrity couples Paul and Julie Rudd, and Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, as well as John Traver, the manager of Samuel's Sweet Shop, candy store near the Morgans' home.

"Friday Night In was an experiment, that has worked! It worked because the Morgans are effortless and delightful hosts, and the conversations with their friends are uplifting, hilarious, sweet, relatable, playful and meaningful," Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks' Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said in a statement.

"The show has generated delighted buzz and social engagement, we all want to see more of Jeffrey and Hilarie and their enthusiastic embrace of their friends and community during this time."

Among the previous guests on Friday Night In are Christian Serratos, Sarah Wayne Callies, Mark Duplass, Katie Aselton, Jensen Ackles, Danneel Ackles, Colman Domingo and Michael Cudlitz.

The show is being taped as most people in the United States are at home social-distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 200,000 people worldwide.

Many TV and film productions, live performances, businesses, schools and cultural institutions remain shut down while decisions are being made regarding how to safely move forward.