AMC announced plans for the 15th anniversary of Mad Men on Friday. The show premiered July 19, 2007 on the cable network.

ADVERTISEMENT

All seven seasons are now available to stream on AMC+. AMC suggests drinking Manhattans while you watch and also encourages social media activity.

AMC invites fans to share highlights from Mad Men they will be sharing on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook on the AMC and Mad Men accounts. The network also shared their "Best of Mad Men" YouTube Playlist.

Mad Men starred Jon Hamm as '60s ad man Don Draper, who had a secret past. Matthew Weiner created the Emmy and Golden Globe winning show.

‹‹January Jones, Vincent Kartheiser, Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Aaron Staton, Rich Sommer, Christopher Stanley, Jessica Pare, Jay R. Ferguson, Kevin Rahm, Kiernan Shipka and Mason Vale Cotton.