Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Ambulance.

The preview shows Danny (Gyllenhaal) convince his foster brother Will (Abdul-Mateen) to take part in a $32 million bank heist. Will, a veteran, husband and father, desperately needs money to pay for his wife's surgery.

The heist goes wrong and Danny and Will end up taking an EMT (Eiza Gonzalez) and an injured cop hostage in an ambulance.

"In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen," an official description reads.

Ambulance is based on the 2005 Danish film of the same name. The new movie is written by Chris Fedak and directed by Michael Bay

Ambulance will open in theaters Feb. 18, 2022.