Actress Amber Stevens West announced Monday the birth of her second daughter, Winona Marie West, with husband Andrew J. West.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old Run the World star posted a photo of the newest member of her family on Instagram.

Actors Paul James and Damon Wayans were among those to congratulate the family in the comments.

"ay ay ay!!! congrats!!" James posted.

"congrats family," Wayans posted.

West announced her pregnancy on Instagram in April, saying "We acknowledge how incredibly lucky we are to get pregnant and have access to excellent pre and postnatal care which is why we are making a donation to Black Mamas Matter Alliance to help ensure more women, especially women of color, have the opportunity to have health families."

The couple, who co-starred on Greek, also are parents to Ava Laverne, who was born on Oct. 7, 2018.

West recently told Babe by Hatch that Ava understood she was going to be a big sister.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"She talks about what to do with the baby all the time," West said before the birth of Winona. "She kisses my belly all the time. She's not jealous at all, at least not yet."

The couple shared how they bond as a family in a recent interview with People magazine.