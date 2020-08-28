Amber Riley performed her new song "A Moment" in memory of her late friend and Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

The 34-year-old actress and singer performed the tribute to Rivera during Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The episode was guest hosted by Lil Rel Howery, who introduced Riley's performance.

"Not too long ago, we both lost a really good friend in a tragic accident and we both will miss her forever," the actor and comedian said.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! presented Riley's performance in black and white. Photos of Rivera were projected behind the singer in the background.

"Now I need a moment alone with my soul / I can't stop these thoughts / I need these," Riley sings. "I'm ready to fight / I'm ready to see what's on the other side / I'm ready to cry and just let it be."

Riley and Rivera played Mercedes Jones and Santana Lopez on Glee, which had a six-season run on Fox from 2009 to 2015.

Rivera died of an accidental drowning July 8 while boating with her 4-year-old son, Josey. The actress was 33 years old.

Riley remembered Rivera as her "favorite duet partner" in a tribute July 13 on Instagram.

"I love you. I miss you. I don't have words right now, just lots of feelings. Rest In Peace Angel, and know that your family will never have to worry about anything," she wrote.

In addition to Glee, Riley is known for winning Dancing with the Stars Season 17 and starring in the West End production of Dreamgirls. She released the album Songs from the Stage as part of the group Leading Ladies in 2017.