A worker at an Amazon warehouse in Wales is asking customers to check their packages for the engagement ring that fell off her finger at work.

Jasmine Paget, 18, said she and her fiance, fellow Amazon worker Josh Phillips, searched the warehouse near Swansea after the ring fell off her finger while she was packing boxes Saturday.

Paget said the warehouse manager temporarily stopped work on the floor to search the warehouse and trucks, but employees were unable to locate the ring.

Paget is asking anyone who finds a ring they did not order inside their Amazon package to contact her on Facebook or report the discovery to Amazon.