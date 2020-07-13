Amazon has renewed action drama series Hanna for a third season.
Amazon made the announcement on Twitter Monday alongside a photo of series star Esme Creed-Miles stating, "I thought it would be what you wanted."
"'Cause you know what? Hanna was EXACTLY what we wanted," Amazon said.
Hanna is based on the 2011 original film of the same name. Hanna (Creed-Miles), who has enhanced DNA and was trained to fight and hunt like an assassin, is on the run from the CIA and the shadowy Utrax organization.
