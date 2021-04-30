Amazon said it has renewed its hour-long, adult animated superhero series Invincible for two more seasons.

Season 1 wraps up Friday.

"I'm extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they've put behind Invincible," series creator Robert Kirkman said in a statement Thursday.

"The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory [Walker] and I grew up reading and loving, and it's been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We're beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons."

The show follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), son of the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons,) as he starts developing extraordinary powers of his own.