Amazon Prime Video has announced it renewed its survival drama, The Wilds, for Season 2.

Starring Rachel Griffiths , Sophia Ali and Shannon Berry, the series is about a group of teen girls who survive a plane crash on a deserted island.

It debuted this month on the streaming service.

"INFINITE THANK YOUS to the fans that have gotten us here. So much [heart emoji,]" the show's creator Sarah Streicher tweeted Saturday.