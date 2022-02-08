'Reacher' renewed by Amazon Prime Video for second season
UPI News Service, 02/08/2022
Amazon Prime Video has ordered a second season of "Reacher," its adaptation of Lee Child's book series, starring Alan Ritchson.
"The phenomenal debut of 'Reacher' is a testament to Lee Child's creation of one of entertainment's most well-known heroes, Nick Santora's original approach to the storytelling, Alan's brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement Monday.
"The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video's biggest series debuts, and we can't wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show."
Co-starring Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillen and Kristin Kreuk, Season 1 of "Reacher" debuted Feb. 4.
