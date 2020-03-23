Amazon is allowing a collection of its children's programming on Prime Video to be streamed for free amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Families can watch shows using the Prime Video streaming service by being logged into their free Amazon account.

The shows span content for preschoolers and for those aged six to eleven.

Amazon Originals Pete the Cat, Jessy and Nessy, The Stinky Dirty Show, If You Give A Mouse A Cookie, Big Diaries, Creative Galaxy, Costume Quest, Danger & Eggs, Just Add Magic, The Dangerous Book for Boys and more are available.

Select seasons of PBS Kids shows such as Arthur, Odd Squad, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Wild Kratts and more can also be streamed.