Amazon's Lord of the Rings television series will be coming to Prime Video on September 2, 2022 across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The show, which is set thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings series, has finished production in New Zealand.

New episodes will be available weekly on Prime Video after the series premiere. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani are set to star.

Amazons Lord of the Rings series will explore the Second Age of Middle-earth as an ensemble of characters, both old and new, confront the return of evil to the land.

Amazon also released the first image from the series, which features a mysterious character overlooking a city.