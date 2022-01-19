Amazon has unveiled an official title for its Lord of the Rings series.

The upcoming fantasy series will be titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Amazon shared the title in a new teaser that shows the forging of the One Ring.

"Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky. Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone. Nine for Mortal Men, doomed to die. One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne, in the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie," a narrator says.

The Rings of Power is a prequel series to The Lord of the Rings book trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien. The series takes in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth," an official synopsis reads.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series stars Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Ema Horvath and Markella Kavenagh.

Season 1 was filmed in New Zealand and will premiere Sept. 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Season 2 will begin production in the United Kingdom this year.

