Amazon Prime announced the premiere date for the sixth season of The Expanse at New York Comic-Con on Friday. The Expanse returns with new episodes Dec. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

A teaser trailer showed footage of space battles as Chrisjen Avasarala ( Shohreh Aghdashloo ) says, "We're broken, trying desperately to keep ourselves going by pretending we're not. We must remember the lives we've lost, the pain we've suffered because with every new attack, Inaros' power grows."

The sixth season will be the last for The Expanse. Amazon picked up the show from Syfy to produce and stream Seasons 4, 5 and 6.

Based on the James S.A. Corey novels, The Expanse is set in a future in which Mars and the Asteroid Belt have been colonized. The governments of the three colonies are at war.

Amazon will premiere each of the six final episodes of The Expanse on Fridays. The series finale will premiere Jan. 14.