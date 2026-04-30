Amazon addresses report of new 'The Apprentice' reboot with Donald Trump Jr. as host
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/30/2026
Amazon has responded to a recent report The Apprentice might be rebooted and President Donald Trump's eldest son, Don Jr., may serve as host.
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The Wall Street Journalreported on Wednesday, April 29 that Amazon is in early discussions to revive The Apprentice and is eyeing Don Jr., 48, to host the series.
But an Amazon spokesperson told People in a statement that the show is not currently being developed.
"Any reporting on details of the show or names of potential hosts would be purely speculative," Amazon said.
Amazon's 2022 acquisition of MGM for $8.5 billion gave the company ownership of the studio's television catalog, which include property rights to The Apprentice. MGM obtained the rights when it acquired a 55% stake in The Apprentice creator and producer Mark Burnett's production companies in 2014 and then purchased the remaining 45% stake in 2015.
"Since our acquisition of MGM, we have had preliminary internal discussions about what's next for The Apprentice as a property," the spokesperson continued.
A source close to Don Jr. told People that the WSJ report was the first time he ever heard he may star on a reboot of The Apprentice. In the past, Don Jr. had served as a boardroom advisor alongside his father on the show.
The WSJ reported that discussions to bring back The Apprentice are in early stages and the Trump family had yet to be approached about the opportunity.
According to sources familiar with the talks, Amazon executives reportedly began talking about the reboot internally in early 2025, which was around the time Trump was being sworn in for his second term as U.S. president.
Around the same time, Amazon paid $40 million for Melania, a documentary that featured the first lady in the weeks leading up to Trump's second inauguration in January 2025.
Amazon's executive chairman Jeff Bezos also has close ties to Trump in his second administration, and Amazon reportedly gave $1 million to Trump's 2025 inauguration.
Amazon's business deal -- which reportedly resulted in Melania receiving more than 70% of the cut -- was reportedly met with backlash from many of its studio employees.
In March 2025, Amazon continued to appeal to Trump supporters by releasing episodes of the original The Apprenticeon Prime Video.
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The Apprentice reboot, if it actually goes into production, will air on Prime Video, according to the WSJ, and not be shopped to networks or other streaming services, including NBC which previously aired the reality series.
Trump previously hosted The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice from 2004 to 2015 on NBC. The show also featured his children Ivanka, 44, and Eric, 42.
Trump left the show in 2015 to focus on his political career.
NBC parted ways with Trump after he made "insulting remarks" about Mexican immigrants when he began running for U.S. president.
"When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best... They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people," Trump said at the time.
"I will build a great wall. And nobody does walls better than me. Very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words."
Arnold, however, only stuck around for one season before leaving the series.
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"When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it," Arnold told Empire in an interview at the time, according to People.
"It's not about the show... because everyone I ran into came up to me and said, 'I love the show... but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump's name I'm out of there!'"
He added, "It's a very divisive period now and I think this show got caught up in all that division." About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.