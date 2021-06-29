Amazon Music and Wondery acquired SmartLess, a podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

ADVERTISEMENT

New episodes of SmartLess will be released exclusively on Amazon Music and Wondery+ for one week before moving to other platforms starting on Aug. 1. The deal lasts for three years.

Wondery, a part of Amazon, will handle distribution, marketing and advertising sales for the show. Amazon also has the exclusive right to team up with the makers of SmartLess on future podcasts.

SmartLess, which started in July 2020, features Bateman, Arnett and Hayes as the hosts. Each member takes turns inviting a surprise guest that the other two don't know about.

Jennifer Aniston, vice president Kamala Harris, George Clooney, Bryan Cranston, Paul McCartney, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish and more have appeared on the show.

"Since its launch last year, SmartLess has brought us some of the most entertaining conversations from today's top celebrities and public figures infused with much-needed laughter, and we're thrilled to bring this show to Wondery," Jen Sargent, CEO of Wondery said in a statement.

"The hosts' unique approach to authentic storytelling make it the perfect addition to our offering, and Wondery, along with Amazon Music, is honored to bring this show to new audiences," she continued.