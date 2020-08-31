Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights to J Balvin documentary, The Boy From Medella.

Matthew Heineman directed the documentary which follows Balvin as he gets ready for his sold-out concert in his hometown of Medella, Colombia, in 2019.

The film also explores Balvin's life as the Latin music star takes fans behind-the-scenes and shares a pivotal moment from his life.

The acquisition comes before The Boy From Medella's premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 11.

Heineman is known for City of Ghosts, A Private War, The Trade and Cartel Land, which was nominated for an Oscar and won three Emmys.

"Representing my country, my city and Latin culture globally is a lifelong pursuit and I'm so proud to be a son of Medella. I'm honored to be able to tell my story in this beautiful way and working with Matthew on this project was an incredible experience. Thank you to Amazon for making sure this story can be seen around the world," Balvin said in a statement.

Balvin last released the album Colores in March, which included the singles "Blanco," "Morado" and "Rojo."