Disney has confirmed that The Hate U Give and The Hunger Games alum Amandla Stenberg will star in its new Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

The live-action, sci-fi drama will take place a century before the events of Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace, when the Jedi heroes were at their strongest and the Sith villains were believed to have been eradicated from the galaxy.

Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is the showrunner.

Stenberg's other credits include The Darkest Minds, Everything, Everything, Dear Evan Hansen, Sleepy Hollow, The Eddy and Mr. Robinson.

Acolyte is the latest Star Wars TV series planned for Disney+, following The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

No other casting for the new show has been announced.