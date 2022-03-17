Amanda Warren is set to star in CBS' new police drama pilot East New York in the lead role.

Warren (The Purge) will portray serious street cop turned deputy inspector Regina Haywood who leads a group of diverse detectives and police officers in a working-class community at the eastern edge of Brooklyn.

Haywood uses creative tactics during a time of social upheaval, with some of her officers reluctant to follow along. Haywood is also only vulnerable with her father and dog.

No other casting has been announced. William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn serve as co-writers.

East New York is executive produced by Finkelstein, Flynn, Mike Robin, Christine Holder and Mark Holder. Andrew Maher is a co-executive producer and Warner Bros. Television is the studio.