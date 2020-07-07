Amanda Kloots is revisiting her five years with her late husband, Nick Cordero.

Kloots shared a montage Tuesday on Instagram featuring moments from her relationship with Cordero from "day 1." Kloots' sister, Anna Kloots, created the video.

"Nick and I 2015-2020," Kloots captioned the post. "Another video from @annakloots documenting Nick and I from day 1 till now."

The video features photos of Kloots and Cordero on date nights, attending events and spending time with friends and family.

"Nick always said we were completely different people that normally would never be together. We challenged each other and in doing so caused each other to grow and change," Kloots said. "We pushed each other's buttons in the best of ways."

"He would always look at me and say, 'I'm the luckiest.' Well darling, I was the luckiest to get to spend five years with you and to share a son that will always remind me of you," she added.

Kloots and Cordero married in September 2017 and have a 1-year-old son, Elvis.

Cordero, a Broadway actor, died Sunday at age 41 after battling complications from coronavirus (COVID-19) for months.

"My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him," Kloots said on Instagram. "Nick was such a bright light ... He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

On Monday, Kloots shared a video created by her sister featuring moments since Cordero was first hospitalized. The montage shows Kloots and Cordero's family supporting Kloots and Elvis throughout Cordero's health crisis.

"This video captures these last 95 days. The love, the exhaustion, the bonds, the miles, the song, the exercise, the hard work, the care, support and most of all love," Kloots wrote.

"They did all of this for Nick, Elvis and I - selfless time from their lives to be with us," she said. "In times of trauma, look for the silver linings."

Cordero was initially diagnosed with pneumonia in March but later tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma March 31 and had his right leg amputated in April after suffering blood clots in his legs.

Cordero woke up from his coma May 12. He was no longer positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death but was still experiencing complications from the virus.