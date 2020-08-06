Amanda Kloots is missing her late husband, Nick Cordero, "more and more" after his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kloots, 38, voiced her love for Cordero in an Instagram post Wednesday, exactly one month after the actor's death.

Kloots shared a throwback photo of herself and Cordero smiling for a selfie.

"Dear Nick, it's been one month since you've been gone. I wish I could say it has gotten easier, but with each passing day I miss you more and more," Kloots captioned the post.

"I wish I could see you, hold you, kiss you, talk to you, hear your voice, get a hug, see you with Elvis," she added, referencing their 13-month-old son. "Your huge presence in our lives if missed every second of every day. I love you forever and always."

Actress Erin Cummings was among those to voice their support for Kloots in the comments.

"We love you guys," Cummings wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Cordero died at age 41 in July after months of battling complications from coronavirus (COVID-19). Kloots said on Instagram last week that she is still processing the actor's death.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Every day, as I process this loss more and more, I realize new things are hitting me on a daily basis," Kloots said. "Today it was that I lost our family. I lost my husband. Elvis lost his father, but today I realized we lost our family. We didn't really even get to be a family ... This hit me hard."

"I am saying this tonight in hopes that if anyone else can relate, know that I'm here with you. If anyone else feels this pain, you are not alone," she added. "Grieving is a journey we all do differently."

Kloots previously shared a video montage featuring moments from her five-year relationship with Cordero.

"He would always look at me and say, 'I'm the luckiest.' Well darling, I was the luckiest to get to spend five years with you and to share a son that will always remind me of you," she said.

Kloots and Cordero married in September 2017. Cordero starred in Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress and A Bronx Tale on Broadway, and also appeared on the TV series Blue Bloods and Law & Order: SVU.