Amanda Kloots has tested positive for COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Talk co-host, 39, said Thursday that she tested positive for the virus and will miss some shows as she quarantines.

"Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over," Kloots wrote on Instagram. "I am feeling completely normal now and feel very grateful for that. I am vaccinated and boosted which is very much putting me at ease."

"I recently got back from a trip to Mexico where I tested negative before I left and before I flew home so this was surprise this morning," she said. "This is the first time I've tested positive since the pandemic."

Kloots said she hopes to return to The Talk soon and will be quarantining and spending time with her son, Elvis, in the meantime.

"I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with Elvis to start potty training!!!!" she said. "Wish me luck as I run after a naked toddler for the next three days."

Actresses Ashley Park and Jonna Walsh were among those to wish Kloots well in the comments.

"Oh no!!! Take care and rest," Park wrote.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Sending love and healing thoughts and prayers," Walsh said.

Kloots tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two years after her late husband, actor Nick Cordero, first tested positive for the virus. Cordero died at age 41 in July 2020 after more than three months in the hospital.

Kloots joined The Talk in Season 11. She co-hosts the talk show with Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales.