Amanda Gorman has joined the Super Bowl LV pregame show.

Good Morning America confirmed Wednesday that Gorman, 22, will take part in the Super Bowl LV pregame ceremony in February.

NBC Sports said Gorman will recite an original poem that recognizes three honorary game captains at Super Bowl LV: Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, Tampa nurse Suzie Dorner, and Marine veteran James Martin.

Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate, made headlines last week after reading her poem "The Hill We Climb" during President Joe Biden's inauguration. She is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history.

Gorman's poem at the inauguration earned praise from former president Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and other public figures.

"I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise!" Winfrey said on Twitter.

Super Bowl LV will take place Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Miley Cyrus will perform during the TikTok Tailgate show ahead of the game.

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will sing the national anthem together at Super Bowl LV, while The Weeknd will headline the halftime show.